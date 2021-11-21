Gary Neville: Ole Gunnar Solskjaer gave Manchester United their soul back

Gary Neville says Solskjaer can be proud of the job he has done (PA)

Gary Neville says Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has “rebuilt the soul” of Manchester United but admits the time had come for the club to replace his former team-mate.

United parted company with their 1999 treble hero in the wake of their 4-1 defeat at Watford and have put Michael Carrick in temporary charge while the club look to appoint an interim manager to the end of the season.

The decision comes at the end of a torrid run of results for United under Solskjaer, the club great who himself took over on an interim basis back in December 2018 after the sacking of Jose Mourinho.

He rode out a chastening 5-0 home loss to Liverpool and appeared to be back in calmer waters after a 3-0 win at Tottenham, but a comprehensive derby loss to Manchester City meant that the Watford game was essentially a must-win.

Thank you Ole. You did us proud . The last two months were tough but before that you restored some soul into the club. ❤️ pic.twitter.com/cseYVIFgqK — Gary Neville (@GNev2) November 21, 2021

Neville told Sky Sports: “Ole will reflect with sadness but he can be proud of the work he did in the first two years. He rebuilt the soul of the club, the club was in a dark place at the end of the Jose Mourinho era.

“Ole can’t complain, he’s been given three years, he’s been backed in the transfer market. David Moyes was given eight months and kicked out, so I don’t think Ole can complain about the time he’s been given and the money he’s been afforded.”

The former United full-back believes Solskjaer’s departure had become inevitable.

“It’s been coming for the past few weeks, performance terrible and results shocking. Yesterday was wimpish at Watford,” Neville added.

“You’re always hoping the players would respond, that the two-week international break would bring some freshness but it looked like they had the world on their shoulders, their performance levels over the last few weeks have dipped.

“When a manager can’t get a performance out of his players and results are getting as bad as they are, in this game, you’re going to lose your job.

“The worst thing is the performances, the team have looked all over the place, yesterday, the highlights, some of the goals, the defending is absolutely woeful, the goalkeeper and defenders and that’s a back four, five that have played together a number of times.

“Watford aren’t the best team in the league by a long stretch but they got mauled, Manchester United. Ole couldn’t get a performance out of them in the end, the players looked drained of confidence and I’m not surprised it’s ended.

“What’s happened this last two months I can’t explain. Villarreal at home, Everton, Villa is where it started, they looked so open, so blasé, they thought they could go and beat anybody.

“They’ve not been able to get right since. They’ve looked rudderless on and off the pitch and it’s caught everyone by surprise. When (Cristiano) Ronaldo signed no one thought this was going to happen.

Solskjaer was sacked on Sunday morning (John Walton/PA)

“A couple of weeks ago I thought getting to the end of the season was the right thing to do if they could, they obviously haven’t been able to do that.”

Neville does not believe there is an obvious candidate to replace Solskjaer and is not surprised the club are looking for an interim manager.

“They haven’t planned or prepared for this, it’s deteriorated so badly and so quickly; Michael (Carrick) takes over now, the only option the club had was to put someone in to the end of the season, that’s been obvious for the last few weeks,” he said.

“If there was a world-class manager sat on the shelf ready to go two or three weeks ago, I think Ole would have been gone by now.