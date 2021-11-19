Rafael Benitez makes changes in hope of ending Everton’s injury woes

Everton manager Rafael Benitez

Everton manager Rafael Benitez is looking for improvements in the way injuries are managed after the departure of the club’s director of medical services Dan Donachie.

The Spaniard’s first few months in charge have been hampered by the absence of last season’s leading scorer Dominic Calvert-Lewin with a thigh injury since the end of August.

In addition to that Yerry Mina has not played for over a month because of a hamstring problem, Andre Gomes (calf) has made just five appearances while fellow midfielder Fabian Delph has only just returned after 10 weeks out with a shoulder problem.

Benitez does not have a huge squad at his disposal but current injuries are crippling him and there will be no improvement ahead of Sunday’s trip to Manchester City, while Donachie was dispensed with during the international break.

“We try to manage the players in another way. I wish Dan all the best,” said Benitez, who last month brought in Cristian Fernandez as first-team rehabilitation fitness coach having worked with him at Newcastle.

“We want to improve every department and the way we want to do things is maybe a little bit different.

“From the beginning I was impressed with the attitude of the staff (but) different managers have different visions and we are trying to do that.

“The main thing is communication and we are talking with everyone in every department and I am happy with the things I am seeing at the moment.

“Hopefully we can adjust things little by little but we are progressing and I am quite happy with that.”

Midfielder Abdoulaye Doucoure could return within the next fortnight after a broken metatarsal but Calvert-Lewin faces “at least” two to three weeks more on the sidelines.