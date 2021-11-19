Burnley career is ‘not a never-ending story’ and wins are needed – Sean Dyche

Sean Dyche

Sean Dyche says there is no magic formula for top-flight survival as Burnley look to continue their upward trajectory when they face Crystal Palace at Turf Moor.

Managerial changes at Aston Villa, Newcastle and Norwich in recent weeks have left the Clarets as the only club in the Premier League’s bottom five yet to dismiss their head coach this season, with Watford having also replaced Xisco Munoz with Claudio Ranieri..

But despite achieving sustained success, Dyche is under no illusions about the size of the task he faces if he is to extend his stay at Turf Moor into a second decade.

Dyche said: “Different clubs have different beliefs in what they’re doing, and maybe because of my years of service the owners have built a way of working with me that they’re happy with.

“But it’s not a never-ending story. We’ve got to win games – we’re getting back to somewhere we think we can be, but I’ve had spells here when I’ve been questioned.

“This season there will have been some of that, definitely, and the only way to change that course is by winning games.”

Dyche’s men showed signs of turning their difficult start around prior to the international break, when they followed up a win over Brentford with an impressive point at Stamford Bridge.

Expectations may be heightened for his side to continue their improvement at home to Patrick Vieira’s Palace, but Dyche insists he will approach the game in exactly the same way.

“It’s no different for me,” added Dyche. “I know the challenges of the Premier League and I know we have to be physically, mentally and tactically ready to play.

“For me it’s just another game and my thinking never changes. We went down to Chelsea attempting to win – we had to get a bit of luck to get a point – but our mindset is to win every game.”

Dyche paid tribute to Vieira’s impressive start in charge of Palace and spoke of a mutual respect between two clubs who enjoy a broadly similar status in the top flight.

“They have done really well recruiting and with their early season form,” Dyche added.

“They have also got some very good professionals there, though, and have had a nice start to the season.

“They go about their business on and off the pitch and it looks to be like a really good club, with good support as well.