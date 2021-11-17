Stephen Curry inspires Golden State Warriors victory over Brooklyn Nets

Stephen Curry (left) drives past DeAndre' Bembry

Stephen Curry scored 37 points and the Golden State Warriors restricted former player Kevin Durant to just 19 as they claimed a 117-99 victory over the Brooklyn Nets.

Durant and Curry led the league in points per game going into the match and both sides are expected to be in the mix when the Finals kick off.

And it was the Warriors and Curry who took the game, largely thanks to a third quarter where they put on 35 points to the Nets’ 18 with Durant missing all eight field goal attempts.

Range = limitless ? pic.twitter.com/3E4PqiGfbJ — Golden State Warriors (@warriors) November 17, 2021

Curry’s big night at the Barclays Centre was aided by 19 points from Andrew Wiggins and 17 from Jordan Poole, while James Harden top scored for the Nets with 24.

The Philadelphia 76ers saw their losing streak extended to five matches following a 120-85 thrashing by the Utah Jazz.

The Sixers were without Danny Green, Ben Simmons, Joel Embiid and Matisse Thybulle, while Utah’s 14-0 run to start the second period saw them carve out a lead which would be unassailable.