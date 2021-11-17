On This Day in 2017 – Andy Murray splits from coach Ivan Lendl for second time

Murray has won all three of his grand slam crowns under the guidance of Lendl.

Andy Murray and coach Ivan Lendl
Andy Murray ended his successful partnership with coach Ivan Lendl for the second time in a move the Scot described as “mutual”.

Murray has won all three of his grand slam crowns under the guidance of Lendl, winning a second Wimbledon title in the second instalment of their partnership.

An injury-hit 2017 hindered their chances of further success, though, with Murray ending his season with three months still to run because of a hip problem.

Wimbledon 2017 – Middle Sunday Practice – The All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club
Andy Murray endured a year to forget in 2017 (Steve Paston/PA)

“I’m thankful to Ivan for all his help and guidance over the years, we’ve had great success and learned a lot as a team,” Murray said in a statement.

“My focus now is on getting ready for Australia with the team I have in place and getting back to competing.”

Murray had endured a year to forget in 2017, winning just one title in Dubai, but being hampered by a hip injury that forced him out of both the US Open and the season-ending ATP Tour finals.

“I wish Andy well going forward. We had a great run and a lot of fun,” said Lendl, who was widely credited as one of the main factors behind Murray’s top-level success.

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

