Football rumours: Kylian Mbappe to Real Madrid…but not until the summer

Kylian Mbappe in action for Paris St Germain

Real Madrid will not move to sign Kylian Mbappe from Paris St Germain in January but will instead wait until next summer when the France international is a free agent, Spain’s Mundo Deportivo reports. The 22-year-old striker’s future has been one of the hottest topics in Europe. Speculation around a move to Real intensified due to his strong pairing with Karim Benzema up front for France again at the weekend, but it appears the Spanish giants are content to wait six months and save themselves a hefty transfer fee.

Barcelona’s Philippe Coutinho wants to stay with the Catalan club rather than join Newcastle (Mike Egerton/PA)

Philippe Coutinho will not be lured to Newcastle in January, Spanish outlet Sport reports. The Brazil playmaker has been linked with a move to Tyneside after the Premier League club’s purchase by cash-rich Saudi owners, but the 29-year-old former Liverpool man says he has no intention of leaving Barcelona.

Adama Traore looks certain to leave Wolves in January and former club Barcelona have stepped in to become rivals to Liverpool for his signature, according to 90min. The 25-year-old Spain winger appears set to leave Wolves after talks over a new deal stalled. He has 18 months left on his current contract.

Former Chelsea manager Frank Lampard could be switching to another club in blue (Andy Rain/PA)

Frank Lampard is keeping tabs on Leicester as he seeks a return to Premier League management, Eurosport reports. The former Chelsea boss recently took himself out of the running for the Norwich job, since taken by Dean Smith. Lampard is said to be keeping an eye on Leicester as rumours continue to suggest Brendan Rodgers will leave the Foxes to replace Ole Gunnar Solskjaer at Manchester United.

Manchester United midfielder Donny Van De Beek could be off to Real Madrid in January, according to Fichajes. The 24-year-old Holland international could be prised away on a low transfer fee given his lack of game time in recent months.

James Tarkowski: Burnley are set to resist the temptation to cash in on the 28-year-old England centre-back – a target for West Ham and Newcastle – in January, and are willing to let his contract expire next summer, Football Insider reports.

Arsenal’s Calum Chambers could be set to join Everton in January (Nick Potts/PA)

Calum Chambers: The 26-year-old Arsenal defender could be off to Everton in January, according to The Sun.