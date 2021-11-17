A closer look at the head-to-head battle between Marcus Smith and Handre Pollard

Marcus Smith (left) and Handre Pollard

England and South Africa will meet for the first time since the 2019 World Cup final at Twickenham on Saturday.

Here, the PA news agency examines the fly-half duel between Marcus Smith and Handre Pollard that will help shape the contest.

Marcus Smith – England

Marcus Smith has made a promising start to his England career but South Africa are the toughest opponents he will have faced (Adam Davy/PA)

Club: Harlequins

Position: Fly-half

Age: 22

Caps: 4

Debut: v USA, 2021

Height: 5ft 7in

Weight: 12st 13lbs

Points: 51 (Tries 2, Conversions 19, Penalty 1)

The rising star of English rugby has barely put a foot wrong in his young Test career but against South Africa he faces his greatest challenge yet. Smith has made his name through the attacking flourishes that swept Harlequins to the Gallagher Premiership title last season, but on Saturday he will need to demonstrate the strides taken in his game management. The Springboks will unleash a barrage of kicks and Smith must orchestrate the response, while also operating in the teeth of their blitz defence. There will be no Owen Farrell to assist with the generalship, but Smith has shown previously that he has the steel to match his genius.

Handre Pollard – South Africa

Handre Pollard is a physical presence who can carry into the heart of the opposition midfield (Steve Haag/PA)

Club: Montpellier

Position: Fly-half

Age: 27

Caps: 59

Debut: v Scotland, 2014

Height: 6ft 2in

Weight: 15st 4lbs

Points: 586 (Tries 6, conversions 83, penalties 126, drop-goals 4)