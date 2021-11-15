Manchester United claim discussions with fans over share scheme are ‘advanced’

Manchester United fans could get the opportunity to buy a stake in their club

Manchester United have said talks with supporters to create a fans’ share scheme have reached an advanced stage.

United co-chairman Joel Glazer proposed a scheme in June to enable fans to build an ownership stake in the Premier League club.

This came in the wake of a fresh wave of protests against the ownership of the Old Trafford outfit, which in turn was sparked by the club’s involvement in the doomed European Super League project.

Avram Glazer (left) and Joel Glazer (right) are both directors at United (Dave Thompson/PA)

Glazer said at a fans’ forum that he hoped the proposal would “reset the relationship” with supporters and “strengthen the club as a whole”.

Updating on the matter, the club have revealed discussions with the Manchester United Supporters Trust have been under way for “several months” but no indication of a target date for their conclusion has been given.

A club statement read: “We are in advanced talks with MUST about a fans’ share scheme which would open a path for fans to build, over time, a meaningful ownership stake in Manchester United.

“This would give fans a strong collective voice within our ownership structure and help cement a new spirit of long-term partnership between fans and the club.”

The Glazers’ decision to join the European Super League sparked fresh protests against the owners (Barrington Coombs/PA)

It is intended that a new class of shares will be created carrying the same voting rights as those of the Glazer family, whose controversial ownership of the club began in 2005.