Golden State Warriors stung by Charlotte Hornets for first regulation defeat

Charlotte Hornets forward Miles Bridges

The Golden State Warriors lost in regulation for the first time this season as the Charlotte Hornets won an end-to-end battle 106-102.

Golden State had won their last seven and their sole defeat this season had come in overtime, but they were pushed all the way by Charlotte with 25 lead changes in the game.

Draymond Green, who finished with 11 points, put the Warriors on level terms at 102-102 with 44.7 seconds left, but Miles Bridges landed a hook shot and Terry Rozier a pair of free throws to seal the victory.

Bridges top scored for the Hornets with 22, LaMelo Ball added 21 and Terry Rozier 20 as Charlotte won their third straight.

Kevin Durant scored 33 against his old side the Oklahoma City Thunder as the Brooklyn Nets recorded a 120-96 win.

Durant, who left the Thunder in 2016, added eight rebounds while Patty Mills scored 29 off the bench in the victory.

Have yourself a night, Ice. pic.twitter.com/TYC5XA5vdk — Atlanta Hawks (@ATLHawks) November 15, 2021

Anthony Davis scored 34 and had 15 rebounds as the Los Angeles Lakers saw off the San Antonio Spurs 114-106, while Trae Young scored 42 for the Atlanta Hawks in a 120-100 victory over the Milwaukee Bucks.