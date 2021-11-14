Eventful training day for Geraint Thomas after bike stolen and then returned

Geraint Thomas' bike was found after being stolen during a training ride in the south of France

Geraint Thomas had an eventful day in the saddle during a training ride in the south of France as his bike was stolen and later returned by the local police.

The 2018 Tour de France winner was forced to take a taxi home when a training run was cut short on Sunday after his bike was taken from outside a coffee shop.

Thomas posted a picture on social media while in the taxi after his Pinarello Dogma F bike went missing, saying: “Lovely ride. Lovely coffee stop in Menton. Except someone nicked my bike.”

Look what showed up!! Boy have I got a good story for you on next week’s @gtcc_ pod ? Big thanks to the Menton Police for their help ?‍♂️? All’s well that ends well pic.twitter.com/qW5x8qXnbt — Geraint Thomas (@GeraintThomas86) November 14, 2021

But the 35-year-old posted another tweet a short while later when his bike had been found.

“Look what showed up!! Boy have I got a good story for you on next week’s @gtcc_pod. Big thanks to the Menton Police for their help. All’s well that ends well,” he said.

Thomas had joked earlier that he had also lost irreplaceable training data when the bike was taken.

He added: “Plus I haven’t downloaded my Garmin this week. If it ain’t on TrainingPeaks it didn’t happen, right?”

Lovely ride. Lovely coffee stop in Menton. Except someone nicked my bike ?‍♂️ Now in an Uber home. It’s a Dogma F with F12 stickers. Random miss matched wheels and in need of a wash #oneofakind pic.twitter.com/ipBfMIJ9nF — Geraint Thomas (@GeraintThomas86) November 14, 2021

The Welshman recently returned to southern France to step up preparations for next season.