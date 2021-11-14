Australia beat New Zealand to win T20 World Cup

Mitchell Marsh helped hit Australia to victory

Australia were crowned T20 World Cup champions for the first time as twin fifties from David Warner and Mitchell Marsh consigned New Zealand to another runners-up finish on the global stage.

The Black Caps were seeking a maiden T20 crown themselves to add to their World Test Championship triumph and were given hope by Kane Williamson’s atypically belligerent 85 from 48 balls following a ponderous start batting first in Dubai.

New Zealand’s 172 for four represented the highest score in a T20 final but it was not enough as they lost by eight wickets, with Warner’s 53 off 38 deliveries and Marsh’s 77 not out off 50 deliveries getting Australia home.