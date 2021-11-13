Walker celebrates 10th anniversary with England – Saturday’s sporting social

Kyle Walker reflected on 10 years with England

Football

Wales looked back at Gareth Bale’s international career as he prepared to win his 100th cap.

Kyle Walker marked a milestone.

10 years since my @england debut! ? How it started ? How it’s going Always an honour! ??????? pic.twitter.com/5Ho2hvzLk0 — Kyle Walker (@kylewalker2) November 13, 2021

…but the England full-back lost a bizarre game with his team-mates.

Rock, paper, scissors: the loser gets lifted in the air ?‍♂️? pic.twitter.com/dzbO96vlFo — England (@England) November 13, 2021

Harry Kane took the match ball following England’s 5-0 Wembley win against Albania.

Perfect night! One step closer… ?⚽️⚽️⚽️ pic.twitter.com/7FuCa1rYS1 — Harry Kane (@HKane) November 12, 2021

Scotland’s players celebrated securing their spot in the World Cup play-offs on Friday night.

Job done, playoff secured!!COME ON THE SCOTIA ???????? pic.twitter.com/jyh9Gksdsm — Andy Robertson (@andrewrobertso5) November 12, 2021

Playoff secured! Big win tonight, onto Hampden on Monday ????????? pic.twitter.com/Md5UcGWOHe — Ché Adams (@CheAdams_) November 12, 2021

David James made a presentation to Tim Krul.

Thanks to David James for giving me this special shirt..200th @premierleague game.Many more to come ?? pic.twitter.com/KSaZkVbvpz — Tim Krul (@TimKrul) November 13, 2021

Cricket

Rugby union

Tom Smith presented the match ball ahead of Scotland’s clash with South Africa.

An emotional moment at BT Murrayfield as Tom Smith comes out to present the match ball. pic.twitter.com/wQpliqbRCE — Scottish Rugby (@Scotlandteam) November 13, 2021

And then saw Stuart Hogg equal the country’s try-scoring record.

? Stuart Hogg has now tied the storied names of Tony Stanger and Ian Smith as Scotland's all-time leading try scorer.@StuartWHOGG_ pic.twitter.com/RxF7KrAUeI — Scottish Rugby (@Scotlandteam) November 13, 2021

Formula One

Lando Norris celebrated his 22nd birthday at the Brazilian Grand Prix.

Appreciation post for @LandoNorris. ? 22 years old today and what a year it's been! ?? pic.twitter.com/gvQfkJ8AVS — McLaren (@McLarenF1) November 13, 2021