On this day in 2004: John Toshack becomes Wales manager for a second time

John Toshack at a Wales press conference

John Toshack returned to manage Wales for a second time on this day 17 years ago.

The former Real Madrid boss had previously held the position on a part-time basis in 1994 while retaining his coaching job at Real Sociedad.

But after Mark Hughes resigned to become manager of Premier League side Blackburn, Toshack – who had been publicly critical of the former Manchester United striker – was the Football Association of Wales’ unanimous choice to take over.

John Toshack oversees a Wales training session (Nick Potts/PA)

Toshack admitted he made an error in taking the job the first time, which he quit after just 47 days and one match in charge, but had decided the time was right for a return.

“When I was here I saw there were greater difficulties and issues I could not address under those circumstances. It was probably a mistake upon my behalf,” he said at his first press conference.

“This time it is different in the fact that I don’t have any further commitments. We are 10 years further on, and I have more knowledge of the game. I feel inside now it is the right time for me.”

Issues with player availability hampered Toshack’s Euro and World Cup qualifying campaigns (Nick Potts/PA)

Toshack’s first full qualifying campaign, for Euro 2008, was hamstrung by international retirements and unavailability issues to such an extent he wrote a letter to 36 players asking them to show “total commitment to the cause”.

Wales finished fifth out of seven in their group, fourth out of six in World Cup 2010 qualifying and he eventually offered his resignation after losing the opening match of their Euro 2012 qualifying campaign.