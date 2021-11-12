Football rumours: Have Manchester City put a price tag on Raheem Sterling?

Raheem Sterling in action

What the papers say

Manchester City have reportedly set a price for out-of-favour forward Raheem Sterling. According to Metro, the club value the 26-year-old at about £45million, with Barcelona believed to be leading the race for his signature.

The Daily Mirror reports Donny Van De Beek headlines a trio of Manchester United players on Newcastle’s January transfer shortlist. New manager Eddie Howe is said to have £50m to spend on new players in the upcoming window, with Van De Beek, Jesse Lingard and Dean Henderson reportedly among the Magpies’ primary targets.

Manchester United midfielder Donny Van De Beek is wanted by Newcastle (Mike Egerton/PA)

Real Madrid are circling a move for Leicester’s defensive midfielder Wilfred Ndidi, according to Leicestershire Live. Citing a report from Fichajes, the paper says the Spanish giants have a three-year deal in mind for the 24-year-old, though when they intend to pull the trigger on the move remains to be seen.

The Daily Mirror, via RMC, says Arsenal’s 22-year-old midfielder Matteo Guendouzi wants to stay at Marseille once his loan move ends.

Social media round-up

Roma chief 'preparing' January transfer strategy as Jose Mourinho sanctions Man Utd raidhttps://t.co/3F3CWhB1uy pic.twitter.com/2eetilLWrc — Mirror Football (@MirrorFootball) November 11, 2021

Chelsea have reportedly been told they must pay Monaco £42m to beat the likes of Man City, Juve and Real Madrid to sign Aurelien Tchouameni pic.twitter.com/B2J7OJxush — The Sun Football ⚽ (@TheSunFootball) November 11, 2021

Players to watch

Dejan Kulusevski: Calciomercato says Tottenham are interested in the Juventus winger.

Sweden’s Dejan Kulusevski (centre) is a wanted man (Jane Barlow/PA)