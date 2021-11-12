England’s Ellis Genge to miss Australia clash after positive Covid test

UK & international sportsPublished:

Genge is the second loosehead prop to go into self-isolation after Joe Marler was also forced to miss the match at Twickenham.

Ellis Genge is unavailable for England's match with Australia following a positive Covid test
England’s autumn continues to be disrupted by Covid after Ellis Genge was ruled out of Saturday’s clash with Australia following a positive test.

“Genge returned a positive PCR result this morning (Friday) from a test taken yesterday. He immediately went into isolation,” a Rugby Football Union statement read.

“No other positive test results were received among players or staff. The group has undergone an additional round of LFT and PCR testing today.

“The squad have trained this morning at Twickenham Stadium ahead of tomorrow’s match.”

In Genge’s absence, Sale prop Bevan Rodd has been promoted to the starting XV on his England debut, with Trevor Davison named on the bench.

