Cole Palmer withdraws from England Under-21 squad for Georgia friendly

Cole Palmer

Cole Palmer has pulled out of England Under-21s’ trip to Georgia.

The Manchester City midfielder was forced off in Thursday’s 3-1 win over the Czech Republic with a hamstring injury.

The 19-year-old wrote “back soon, nothing serious” on his Instagram account while the Football Association has also confirmed he has withdrawn.

The Young Lions are due to travel to Georgia – co-hosts of Euro 2023 – for a friendly on Tuesday.