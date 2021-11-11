On this day in 2015: Stuart Lancaster leaves England post after poor World Cup

Stuart Lancaster, pictured after his last match in charge of England

Stuart Lancaster left his role as England head coach on this day six years ago after a dismal World Cup campaign on home turf.

The former Leeds boss stepped down from the national post by mutual consent after overseeing the worst performance by a host nation in World Cup history.

England failed to get out of their group in an underwhelming performance that proved a humiliation too far for Lancaster.

The former PE teacher had reinvigorated England – as much off the field as on it, reconnecting the team with supporters – after their poor 2011 World Cup showing.

The RFU can confirm that Stuart Lancaster has, by mutual consent, stepped down as Head Coach https://t.co/iqOzqzKRru pic.twitter.com/VZcmHgPhY1 — England Rugby (@EnglandRugby) November 11, 2015

But all that progress went up in smoke as England were dumped out of their own tournament without even reaching the knockout phase following costly defeats to Wales and Australia.

“I am obviously extremely saddened to finish the way we did in this World Cup and to step down from the role,” said Lancaster, who had led England to four consecutive second-placed Six Nations finishes and also masterminded a 38-21 win over New Zealand at Twickenham in 2012.

“As I have always said, I ultimately accept and take responsibility for the team’s performance and we have not delivered the results we all hoped for during this tournament.

“I did, however, want to take part in the review to ensure I understood the views of others before making a decision.

“The reality is that, while many aspects of the review were very positive, we didn’t achieve success on the field when it mattered and we all have to take responsibility for that but me especially as head coach.”

Eddie Jones was swiftly confirmed as Lancaster’s successor (Paul Harding/PA)

Lancaster was swiftly replaced by Eddie Jones, the no-nonsense Australian who represented a total volte-face from the RFU.

Jones immediately targeted World Cup success in Japan 2019, where England went on to reach the final but were beaten by South Africa.