Manu Tuilagi surprise selection on wing for England’s clash with Australia

Manu Tuilagi in action for England

Manu Tuilagi is a surprise selection on the wing for Saturday’s clash with Australia as England make room in their midfield for Marcus Smith and Owen Farrell.

Tuilagi’s only previous Test appearance in the position came on tour against New Zealand in 2014 and the experiment was immediately abandoned by Eddie Jones’ predecessor as head coach, Stuart Lancaster.

The decision is shaped by Jones’ desire to field Smith at fly-half and Farrell at inside centre in a dual playmaker partnership for the Autumn Nations showdown at Twickenham.