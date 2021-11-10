Giannis Antetokounmpo double-double lifts Milwaukee over Philadelphia

Milwaukee Bucks’ Giannis Antetokounmpo goes up for a shot during the first half of an NBA basketball game against the Philadelphia 76ers

Philadelphia faded late as Giannis Antetokounmpo led the Milwaukee Bucks to a 118-109 win over the 76ers on Tuesday.

Still missing several key players through Covid-19 protocols, the Sixers started the game strongly with a 39-point opening quarter.

However, the momentum shifted in the second and the Bucks took a three-point advantage into half-time.

Although the Sixers rallied again in the third, they struggled to match Milwaukee’s pace in the fourth, with Antetokounmpo posting 31 points and 16 rebounds in the back-and-forth win.

The Atlanta Hawks continued their rocky start to the season, going down to the Utah Jazz 110-98.

Despite having some scoring troubles of their own, Utah’s lock-down defence in the fourth quarter ultimately proved the difference as they disrupted multiple potential scoring runs from Atlanta.

Trae Young scored 27 points in the loss, which resigned the Hawks to a fifth-straight defeat.