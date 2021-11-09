Mark Ramprakash returns to Middlesex as short-term batting coach

Mark Ramprakash is returning to Middlesex.

Mark Ramprakash has returned to his first club Middlesex as a short-term batting coach over the winter.

Ramprakash left his role as England’s national lead batting coach in 2019 and will now rejoin the county he first represented as a 17-year-old.

The 52-year-old spent 14 seasons at Lord’s before departing for Surrey and worked on the coaching staff between 2012 and 2014.

?️ | MARK RAMPRAKASH REJOINS MIDDLESEX AS CONSULTANT BATTING COACHFormer batsman, Captain and Batting Coach @MarkRamprakash is re-joining the Club as a Consultant Batting Coach, to work with the playing squad over the winter ahead. READ MORE ⬇️ | #OneMiddlesex — Middlesex Cricket (@Middlesex_CCC) November 9, 2021

“I am delighted to have been asked to wear the three Seaxes again and support the Middlesex players and staff in their winter programme,” said the former Test batter.

“They are a talented bunch and I look forward to helping them in their journey to be the best they can be and achieve their potential.”

Interim head coach Alan Coleman, who recently stepped in following Stuart Law’s departure, added: “I’m delighted to be able to welcome Ramps back to the club to help our batting group over the winter months.