Xavi wants fallen giants Barcelona to become ‘best club in the world’ once again

Xavi Hernandez has vowed to restore Barcelona to their position as “the best club in the world”.

Barca appointed Xavi as their new manager on Friday to replace Ronald Koeman on a two-and-a-half-year deal.

The former midfielder, who spent 17 years in the Barcelona first team between 1998 and 2015, joined from Qatari outfit Al Sadd after the two clubs agreed on the payment of a release clause in his contract.

The moment has arrived pic.twitter.com/OkSunDBzRk — FC Barcelona (@FCBarcelona) November 8, 2021

Fallen giants Barca are currently ninth in LaLiga, 11 points adrift of leaders Real Sociedad and 10 behind arch-rivals Real Madrid.

At his official unveiling in front of almost 10,000 fans at the Nou Camp, Xavi said: “I am very excited.

“I want to thank the club and everyone here. You have given me goosebumps.

“I just want to say one thing. We are the best club in the world and we will work hard to achieve success.

Today will mark the history of Barça. Welcome home Xavi!#BentornatXavi pic.twitter.com/9gR27tnovX — Joan Laporta Estruch? (@JoanLaportaFCB) November 8, 2021

“We can’t afford to draw or lose. We are Barca and we have to win every game.

“We need you (the fans) especially through bad times. We are in a difficult situation as a club, but now we have to think only about what’s good for Barca.”

Club president Joan Laporta joined Xavi on the pitch and said: “Today is a day that will go down in club history.”