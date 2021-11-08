Winger Callum O’Dowda called into Republic of Ireland squad

Republic of Ireland midfielder Callum O’Dowda has returned to the squad for the World Cup qualifiers against Portugal and Luxembourg

The 26-year-old Bristol City winger has joined up with Stephen Kenny’s party for the first time since March after Cardiff striker James Collins was forced to withdraw through injury.

A Football Association of Ireland statement said: “Bristol City winger Callum O’Dowda has been called up to the Republic of Ireland squad for the FIFA 2022 World Cup qualifiers against Portugal and Luxembourg.

“O’Dowda receives his first call-up since March and he comes into the squad in place of Cardiff City striker James Collins who has been ruled out through injury.”

The squad has assembled in Dublin to begin preparations for Thursday night’s Group A clash with Portugal at the Aviva Stadium and the trip to Luxembourg which follows three days later.