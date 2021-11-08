Manchester misery for United as Verstappen rules Mexico – weekend in pictures

It was another woeful weekend for Cristiano Ronaldo and Manchester United

The pressure continued to mount on Ole Gunnar Solskjaer after Manchester United’s derby defeat to City, while Norwich boss Daniel Farke followed Dean Smith out of the Premier League exit door.

It was a famous FA Cup first round weekend for St Albans, who sunk League Two leaders Forest Green Rovers, while Kim Little’s goal saw Arsenal past West Ham in the Women’s Super League.

Scotland out-muscled Australia in the Autumn internationals while there were also big wins for England and Ireland, but Wales were edged out by South Africa.

England eased into the T20 World Cup semi-final despite defeat, while Max Verstappen’s victory in Mexico piled more pressure on reigning world champion Lewis Hamilton.

Here, the PA news agency showcases the best of the sporting weekend in pictures.

Bernardo Silva’s goal heaped more woe on Manchester United at Old Trafford (Martin Rickett/PA)

Pressure continues to build on Ole Gunnar Solskjaer (Martin Rickett/PA)

West Ham beat Liverpool 3-2 at the London Stadium (Zac Goodwin/PA)

Daniel Farke was dismissed despite steering Norwich to their first win of the season at Brentford (John Walton/PA)

Shaun Jeffers sealed a famous FA Cup win for St Albans over Forest Green Rovers (Nigel French/PA)

Barcelona threw away a 3-0 lead to draw at Celta Vigo (Lalo R. Villar/AP)

Kim Little scored twice as Arsenal beat West Ham in the WSL (Steven Paston/PA)

Max Verstappen dominated to win the Mexico City Grand Prix (Francisco Guasco, Pool Photo via AP)

Verstappen, right, extended his drivers’ championship lead over Lewis Hamilton (AP Photo/Fernando Llano)

Eoin Morgan’s England lost to South Africa but reached the semi-finals of the T20 World Cup (Aijaz Rahi/AP)

Scotland edged a breathless 15-13 win over Australia at Murrayfield (Steve Walsh/PA)

Marcus Smith scored one of England’s 11 tries in their 69-3 win over Tonga (Adam Davy/PA)

Wales were edged out 18-23 by South Africa in Cardiff (David Davies/PA)

Johnny Sexton marked his 100th cap with 16 points as Ireland thrashed Japan (Brian Lawless/PA)

England women claimed a second consecutive record victory over New Zealand (David Davies/PA)