Tottenham boss Rehanne Skinner relishing meeting with Manchester United

Rehanne Skinner is relishing Sunday’s clash with “big club” Manchester United as Tottenham return to Women’s Super League action after a four-week break.

Spurs, who headed into the weekend in third place in the table, host fourth-placed United on Sunday having won four of their five league games to date this season, and that is a record head coach Skinner is determined to extend this weekend.

She told Spurs TV: “It’s a good game to go into, Manchester United. Look at the club and look at the history of the club on the men’s side.

“It’s just a big club, the same as us, and we want to get these fixtures in and we want to make sure that we give a really good account of ourselves.”

The game will see the Spurs boss to head-to-head with former assistant and namesake Marc Skinner, who knows exactly what to expect from her team.

He told Manchester United’s official website: “I worked with Rehanne at Leicester, I was her assistant for a season, so I know the good work Rehanne does.

“They’ve got a good togetherness, a good bunch of players with some real top talent in there as well, so it’s going to be difficult, but you want to get ahead and try and put a stamp on the game.”

Leaders Arsenal will attempt to preserve their perfect start to the campaign when they welcome West Ham to Meadow Park on Sunday evening having scored 10 goals without reply in the three fixtures they have played in all competitions since their sobering 4-1 Champions League defeat by Barcelona on October 5.