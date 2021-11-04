Trevoh Chalobah signs new four-and-a-half-year deal with Chelsea

Trevoh Chalobah

Trevoh Chalobah has signed a new four-and-a-half-year contract with Premier League leaders Chelsea.

The 22-year-old academy graduate, who made his senior debut for the club in the UEFA Super Cup in August, has played 10 times this season and scored a memorable goal against Crystal Palace on his first appearance at Stamford Bridge.

On signing his new deal, which runs until the summer of 2026, Chalobah said: “It’s quite surreal. It’s a dream for me to sign a new long-term contract for my boyhood club and hopefully the dream continues.

“It’s been an unbelievable start to the season and something I never expected but it just shows that the hard work I’ve put in and going out on loans has paid off.

“I tried to impress the manager in pre-season and then take that into the games so it’s been good and consistency now is the key to keep those high levels.”

Chelsea director Marina Granovskaia added: “To see Trevoh joining so many of his fellow academy graduates in the men’s first team is something we are exceptionally proud of as a club.

“When he scored in the first game of the Premier League season it was an emotional moment for everyone involved in his progress to this point.