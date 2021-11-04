Scotland fired up by ‘formidable’ India challenge despite exit – Kyle Coetzer

Scotland captain Kyle Coetzer

Scotland captain Kyle Coetzer insists enthusiasm remains high despite their elimination from the T20 World Cup as they prepare to take on heavyweight opponents India in Dubai.

Defeats by Afghanistan and Namibia left Scotland staring down the barrel and while they showed vast improvements against New Zealand, a 16-run defeat on Wednesday confirmed Coetzer’s side would exit at the Super 12 stage.

However, Scotland have exceeded many expectations just by getting this far, having defeated Bangladesh, Papua New Guinea and Oman last month to go past the opening round of a global competition for the first time.

New Zealand defeated Scotland on Wednesday (Kamran Jebreili/AP/PA)

And a fixture against Virat Kohli’s side on Friday represents another opportunity for Scotland to test themselves against some of the very best players in the game as well as showcase what they are capable of.

“Of course the excitement’s there,” Coetzer said. “It’s been there for every game in this tournament. I think coming up against a side like India might just throw things into a new level perhaps.

“The fixture is one that’s sort of been highlighted a while ago, but we also knew that every one of these games was going to be important. We realise we have to play really, really well to give ourselves the best chance.

“There were opportunities (against New Zealand) that if we look back now… moments in that game could have changed the outcome of the final result, but we have to be better and keep raising our bar.

“It’s a formidable challenge coming up against a very strong Indian team full of exciting players. We’ve got to try to push that to one side and just try and take on the challenges that we face in front of us on the day.”

Josh Davey is Scotland’s leading wicket-taker in the tournament with nine scalps in five matches at an average of 13.66, but a knock meant he missed the defeat against the Black Caps and he is a doubt to face India.