Ellis Jenkins set to make long-awaited Wales return against South Africa

Ellis Jenkins in action for Wales

Ellis Jenkins will make his first Wales appearance for three years in Saturday’s Autumn Nations Series clash against world champions South Africa.

The Cardiff flanker suffered a serious knee injury during Wales’ 2018 autumn victory over the Springboks and was sidelined from all rugby for 26 months, but he now returns to Test action among six changes following a 54-16 defeat against New Zealand.

Jenkins replaces shoulder injury victim Ross Moriarty, while Will Rowlands takes over from skipper Alun Wyn Jones in the second-row.