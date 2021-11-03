Taking a closer look at prospects who could feature for England against Tonga

Eddie Jones is rebuilding his England team for the 2023 World Cup

England’s new era scheduled for its launch against Tonga on Saturday has hit an early buffer after Max Malins, Louis Lynagh and Raffi Quirke were ruled out by injuries, while Marcus Smith and Freddie Steward are doubts.

Eddie Jones still has several exciting young prospects at his disposal, however, and here the PA news agency examines three who are expected to be involved in the Autumn Nations Series opener at Twickenham.

Alex Dombrandt

Alex Dombrandt is a skilful number eight who is looking to make an impact for England this autumn (Andrew Matthews/PA)

Position: Number eight

Club: Harlequins

Caps: 1

Rivals Sam Simmonds as the most effective number eight in the Gallagher Premiership, but Dombrandt’s skill set is unique. Runs intelligent lines in wider channels and offloads brilliantly, making him a threat in attack beyond carrying hard. For all the subtlety to his game, he has size and power and has worked hard to improve his defence. It is a shootout between him and Tom Curry at number eight and at the least a bench role awaits.

Adam Radwan

Adam Radwan celebrated his England debut by scoring a hat-trick of tries (Andrew Matthews/PA)

Position: Wing

Club: Newcastle

Caps: 1

Widely considered the fastest player in English rugby – only Jonny May rivals him for out and out gas – and has set the bar high for his second cap after running in a hat-trick on his debut against Canada in July. The son of an Egyptian father, Radwan is an elusive runner with lightening acceleration and an innate instinct for finding space and the try-line. Jones has said the 23-year-old could be the best wing in the world, comparing him to South Africa’s electric Cheslin Kolbe.

George Furbank

George Furbank is rated highly by England boss Eddie Jones (Andrew Matthews/PA)