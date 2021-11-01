Ex-Wolves boss Nuno sacked by Tottenham

Tottenham Hotspur manager Nuno Espirito Santo has been sacked

Former Wolves coach Nuno Espirito Santo has been sacked as Tottenham boss after only four months in charge.

Spurs chairman Daniel Levy and managing director of football Fabio Paratici are understood to have met on Sunday to discuss Nuno’s fate after Saturday’s 3-0 home loss to Manchester United, the team’s fifth defeat in 10 Premier League games this season.

And a statement from Tottenham on Monday morning said: “The club can today announce that Nuno Espirito Santo and his coaching staff Ian Cathro, Rui Barbosa and Antonio Dias have been relieved of their duties.”

Paratici said: “I know how much Nuno and his coaching staff wanted to succeed and I regret that we have had to take this decision.

“Nuno is a true gentleman and will always be welcome here. We should like to thank him and his coaching staff and wish them well for the future.”

Tottenham added that “a further coaching update will follow in due course”.

The north London outfit appointed Nuno as successor to his fellow Portuguese Jose Mourinho on June 30.

Tottenham’s 17 games in all competitions since have featured seven defeats, and the losses to West Ham and Manchester United in their last two Premier League matches have seen them go two hours and 16 minutes without having a shot on target.