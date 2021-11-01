Christian Pulisic back in contention for Chelsea against Malmo

UK & international sportsPublished:

The Blues remain without key quartet Mason Mount, Mateo Kovacic, Timo Werner and Romelu Lukaku.

Christian Pulisic
Christian Pulisic

Chelsea will welcome back Christian Pulisic into their squad for Tuesday’s Champions League trip to Malmo following an ankle issue.

But Blues boss Thomas Tuchel remains without key quartet Mason Mount, Mateo Kovacic, Timo Werner and Romelu Lukaku.

Mount is still suffering from a non-coronavirus illness having missed Saturday’s 3-0 Premier League success at Newcastle, while Kovacic and Werner have hamstring problems and record signing Lukaku has an ankle issue.

Provisional squad: Mendy, Arrizabalaga, Bettinelli, Rudiger, Christensen, Silva, James, Chilwell, Chalobah, Alonso, Azpilicueta, Sarr, Jorginho, Kante, Saul, Loftus-Cheek, Barkley, Ziyech, Havertz, Hudson-Odoi.

