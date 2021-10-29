Emma Raducanu’s run in Romania ends with quarter-final loss to Marta Kostyuk

Emma Raducanu

US Open champion Emma Raducanu bowed out of the Transylvania Open at the quarter-final stage after a comprehensive defeat to Marta Kostyuk.

Raducanu, who had won her first two matches on the WTA Tour to reach the last eight in Cluj, was beaten 6-2 6-1 by Ukraine’s Kostyuk, the sixth seed.

Third seed Raducanu lost her opening service game from 40-15 up and was broken five times in total as Kostyuk powered into the semi-finals in just 57 minutes.

Losing out in the quarter-finals Emma Raducanu loses 6-2, 6-1 to Marta Kostyuk in Romania#BackTheBrits ?? pic.twitter.com/Cuv6b0ix44 — LTA (@the_LTA) October 29, 2021

Kostyuk, who will face top seed and home favourite Simona Halep in the last four, said in a courtside interview: “Honestly I don’t know how I won the first game.

“I was 15-40 down, she had advantage, she was serving, and I think that’s where everything started. I somehow won that game and I gained this confidence.

“I had this feeling that I’m not going to lose this match and then after that I figured out by the fifth game maybe how to play her today – I don’t know, maybe next time I play her it’s going to be different tactic.

“But I figured it out and the tactic obviously helped me. I couldn’t read her because if her ball is in it’s really, really tough to do something. I was just trying to put as many balls back as I could.”

SCARY GOOD ?@marta_kostyuk takes down the No.3 seed Raducanu in less than an hour. She will face Halep for a spot in the finals! ?#TransylvaniaOpen pic.twitter.com/pLJlSJwE84 — wta (@WTA) October 29, 2021

Raducanu made a total of 41 unforced errors and served seven double faults, two of them coming in what proved to be that crucial opening service game.

The 18-year-old did hold to love at her next attempt and created a break point in the sixth game, only for Kostyuk to save it with an ace and then break Raducanu again for a 5-2 lead.