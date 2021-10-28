Wayne Pivac trying to overlook history ahead of Wales’ clash with the All Blacks

Wayne Pivac

Wales head coach Wayne Pivac accepts that “history speaks volumes” ahead of his Six Nations champions tackling New Zealand on Saturday.

The All Blacks are unbeaten against Wales since 1953, winning 31 successive Tests, including 16 in Cardiff.

A sold-out Principality Stadium – Wales’ first home capacity crowd since February last year – will host the latest instalment.

And it could be a tough evening for Wales, given that their list of playing absentees runs comfortably into double figures and includes British and Irish Lions like Dan Biggar, Louis Rees-Zammit, George North, Ken Owens, Josh Navidi, Justin Tipuric and Taulupe Faletau.

On top of that, Wales also saw New Zealand-born centre Willis Halaholo test positive for Covid-19 this week, meaning 10 days’ isolation away from the training camp.

“Everyone looks at history as you can pull out stats like it being 68 years of defeat,” New Zealander Pivac said.

“History speaks volumes. They are a very good rugby nation and have proved that time and again.

Can’t wait to be back in this arena ? pic.twitter.com/bQ8hVE7bZf — All Blacks (@AllBlacks) October 27, 2021

“What we do internally is look at 15 rugby players with a referee in the middle.

“We have got to make sure we bring physicality, we are smart in how we approach the game and our game-management is good, so it gives us every chance to get the win everyone would love to see.

“It is an opportunity to go out there and put on a good performance. 75,000 people have been starved of this, so we’ve got a job to do to make it a great occasion.

“Having been at the Principality, it is easily for me the best ground in the world with the best atmosphere, so it’s a special place.

“I’ve been here seven years now and, honestly, it feels like home. I’ve not seen my family for two years now, and I know they will be supporting and watching.

“In the role I am doing, there are a lot of friends and family and others around the globe who are supporting Wales now. We just want to do well for the people of Wales, and those who are supporting us.”

Pivac, meanwhile, confirmed that New Zealand-born Halaholo would have been involved against the All Blacks had he not tested positive for Covid.

Wales centre Willis Halaholo has tested positive for Covid-19 (David Davies/PA)

“It was unfortunate for Willis,” Pivac added. “He would have been involved in this match.

“He is devastated, obviously, and we feel for him, but now we have got to refocus and look forward to the day we have ahead of us.

“Protocols are in place and we are tested every day at the moment. This morning, all the boys had PCR tests and lateral flows and everybody has come back negative.