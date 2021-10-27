Xisco Munoz appointed Huesca boss

Xisco Munoz

Former Watford boss Xisco Munoz is back in management after being confirmed as the head coach of second-tier Spanish side Huesca.

Munoz was sacked by the Hornets on October 3, just seven games into the new Premier League season.

He was replaced by Claudio Ranieri but has not had to wait long to land another job.

Huesca announced the departure of Nacho Ambriz on Tuesday and moved swiftly to land their new man on a deal to the end of the current campaign.

“Xisco Munoz is the new coach of the Sociedad Deportiva Huesca,” the club confirmed on their website.

“The blue and red club and the Mallorcan coach have reached an agreement until the end of the season to lead Huesca in LaLiga SmartBank.

“He will start the job immediately and will do so together with his coaching staff made up of Antonio Calle, assistant coach, Julian Jimenez, physical trainer, and Miguel Angel Munoz, analyst.”

Huesca currently sit 12th in the table with Xisco’s first game coming at home to struggling Amorebieta on Saturday.