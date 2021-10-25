Ole Gunnar Solskjaer faces three games to save his job, says Mark Bosnich

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer

Mark Bosnich believes Ole Gunnar Solskjaer could lose his job if Manchester United underperform in their next three games, following the “disaster” of Sunday’s thrashing at the hands of Liverpool.

Solskjaer’s position has come under increased scrutiny after a 5-0 defeat against their biggest rivals at Old Trafford.

United were poor throughout as Mohamed Salah hit a hat-trick, with goals from Naby Keita and Diogo Jota adding to the embarrassment for Solskjaer and his players.

Solskjaer said the defeat saw United hit “rock bottom” but believes he is the right man to continue at the helm.

Mark Bosnich played for Manchester United alongside Solskjaer. (Rui Vieira/PA)

However, Bosnich, who played alongside Solskjaer at United between 1999 and 2001, feels the Norwegian could be on borrowed time if he cannot drum up a response from his players in the coming weeks.

“It was a disaster. There is no other word for it,” Bosnich told Sky Sports News.

“It was devastating. There was a time during the first half that it was ugly but I thought it was going to get to six, seven or eight.

“It is a very dark day, there is no doubt about it. He is an ex-team-mate and I want him to do well, but I don’t think he had any other choice than to say that (he is still the right man).

“If this continues there is no other choice for the board – we don’t know whether Manchester United have already approached people about the possibility of taking over.

“There are three tough games coming up – Tottenham away, Atalanta and then Manchester City before the international break.

“If they lose those three games, which right now is a massive possibility, I don’t really see there being any other choice.”

Cristiano Ronaldo and his United team-mates could do nothing about Liverpool on Sunday. (Martin Rickett/PA)

Bosnich, who won the Premier League under Sir Alex Ferguson in 2000, also suggested the current squad may no longer be behind Solskjaer.

“The bottom line is, you can talk about tactics and identity, but if the players aren’t executing it, not doing the basic things and look as though they didn’t want to play for the manager, all of the other things you can rule out,” he added.

“The question has to be asked: ‘what is going on?’