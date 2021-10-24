Real Madrid edge El Clasico to increase pressure on Barcelona boss Ronald Koeman

UK & international sportsPublished:

The result made it three defeats from three Clasicos at the Barca helm for Koeman

Ronald Koeman has now lost three out of three El Clasicos as Barcelona boss (Joan Monfort/AP).
Ronald Koeman has now lost three out of three El Clasicos as Barcelona boss (Joan Monfort/AP).

Goals from David Alaba and Lucas Vazquez saw Real Madrid secure a 2-1 victory at Barcelona to increase the pressure on Ronald Koeman.

Alaba registered his first goal since joining Real over the summer when he fired past Marc-Andre Ter Stegen just after the half-hour mark.

Vazquez doubled the advantage for Carlo Ancelotti’s men in the third minute of stoppage time with a close-range finish, before substitute Sergio Aguero opened his Barca account by pulling a goal back with almost the last kick of the contest.

It made it three defeats from three Clasicos as Barca boss for Koeman, whose side have a LaLiga record this term showing 15 points after eight matches.

UK & international sports

Most Read

Most Read

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Top Stories

More from the Shropshire Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News