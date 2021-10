Real Madrid edge El Clasico to increase pressure on Barcelona boss Ronald Koeman

Ronald Koeman has now lost three out of three El Clasicos as Barcelona boss (Joan Monfort/AP).

Goals from David Alaba and Lucas Vazquez saw Real Madrid secure a 2-1 victory at Barcelona to increase the pressure on Ronald Koeman.

Alaba registered his first goal since joining Real over the summer when he fired past Marc-Andre Ter Stegen just after the half-hour mark.

Vazquez doubled the advantage for Carlo Ancelotti’s men in the third minute of stoppage time with a close-range finish, before substitute Sergio Aguero opened his Barca account by pulling a goal back with almost the last kick of the contest.