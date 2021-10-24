Liverpool thrash Man Utd and Wayne Rooney turns 36 – Sunday’s sporting social

UK & international sportsPublished:

The Rock also enjoyed MLS scrap.

Jurgen Klopp and Wayne Rooney

Sports stars and clubs across the world continue to provide an insight into their lives on social media.

Here, the PA news agency looks at some of the best examples from October 24.

Football

Liverpool celebrated a record win at Old Trafford.

A former Manchester United player saw it coming.

The Rock has seen that move before.

Wayne Rooney turned 36.

Callum Wilson enjoyed looking back at his overhead kick against Crystal Palace.

Leeds defender Robin Koch is on the comeback trail after hip surgery.

James Maddison reflected on a memorable week for Leicester.

Tom Cairney was pleased with his day’s work.

Cricket

Alright for some.

No Yorkshire puddings in this Sunday lunch.

Tymal Mills was delighted.

Golf

Golfers paid tribute following news of the death of 2010 Italian Open winner Fredrik Andersson Hed aged 49.

Tommy Fleetwood committed to learning a new language.

