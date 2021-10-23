On this day in 2011: New Zealand win the Rugby World Cup

New Zealand captain Richie McCaw lifts the Webb Ellis Cup

New Zealand ended a 24-year wait as they were crowned world champions with a nail-biting victory over France on October 23, 2011.

Richie McCaw lifted the Webb Ellis Cup after an 8-7 triumph, with France piling on the pressure following Thierry Dusautoir’s second-half try.

Les Bleus had set the tone by marching over the halfway line as New Zealand performed their traditional pre-match haka.

New Zealand celebrate Tony Woodcock’s first-half try (David Davies/PA)

Stephen Donald’s penalty early in the second half made it 8-0 following Tony Woodcock’s first-half try but France captain Dusautoir crossed in the 47th minute and Francois Trinh-Duc converted.

France applied concerted pressure in the final stages but the All Blacks held on and breathed a huge sigh of relief as they celebrated World Cup glory for the first time since 1987.

McCaw said: “It wasn’t very pretty, but it came down to how much desire, how much courage the boys had. A lot of guys have put a lot of effort in for a long time, and they weren’t going to let the opportunity go.

New Zealand’s Brad Thorn celebrates at the final whistle (David Davies/PA)

“We probably didn’t play our best, but we played good enough. I take my hat off to every single player who took to the field.”

Coach Graham Henry, who stepped down after the tournament, said: “We have been through a lot together. A lot of the guys played in the last World Cup and fell at the quarter-final and, to win this, there are no words for it, quite frankly.”