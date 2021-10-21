US Open champion Emma Raducanu ‘excited’ to be playing in Austria next month

Emma Raducanu

US Open champion Emma Raducanu has reaffirmed her commitment to playing on the WTA tour in Austria next month.

Raducanu said in a video posted on Twitter: “I’m very excited to be coming to the Upper Austria Ladies Linz tournament this November. Hope to see you there.”

The tournament will be played from November 6-12, the week after Raducanu competes at the Transylvania Open in her father’s home country of Romania.

The 18-year-old British star had previously pulled out of this week’s VTB Kremlin Cup in Moscow, saying she was looking forward to returning to the WTA Tour in the “next couple of weeks”.

Raducanu has played only one match since she shot to international stardom with her victory at Flushing Meadows last month, suffering a second-round defeat to Aliaksandra Sasnovich at the BNP Paribas Open.