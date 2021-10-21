Fines for Manchester United and West Ham after fan trouble in Europe

Manchester United v Villarreal

Manchester United and West Ham have been fined by UEFA as a result of fan behaviour at recent European fixtures.

United have been fined 8,375 euros (£7,050) after fans threw objects and invaded the pitch in their come-from-behind 2-1 win over Villarreal on September 29, a match settled by Cristiano Ronaldo’s stoppage-time strike at Old Trafford.

West Ham must pay 60,000 euros (£50,500) for the trouble that came during their 2-0 win over Rapid Vienna on September 28.

Both clubs were charged after fans threw objects, with Rapid also fined 60,000 euros and banned from having fans travel to their next away European fixture.

An extensive disciplinary update from the European governing body also revealed that Paris St Germain have been fined a total of 40,250 euros (£33,900) after fans blocked public passageways and set off fireworks in their 2-0 Champions League win over Manchester City on September 28.

Legia Warsaw must pay 16,000 euros (£13,500) for the blocking of passageways in their 1-0 Europa League win over Leicester on September 30.