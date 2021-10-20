How does Steve Bruce’s record compare with other managers of Mike Ashley reign?

UK & international sportsPublished:

The 60-year-old won 28 of his 97 games at the Magpies’ helm.

Steve Bruce
Steve Bruce

Steve Bruce’s reign as Newcastle’s head coach ended on Wednesday after an intensely difficult spell on Tyneside as the club’s new owners opted to bring in their own man.

Here, the PA news agency takes a look at how his record compares with those of the other nine men who were at the helm under former custodian Mike Ashley.

Sam Allardyce

Sam Allardyce was manager when Mike Ashley bought Newcastle
Sam Allardyce was manager when Mike Ashley bought Newcastle (Owen Humphreys/PA)

Total

P 24 W 8 D 6 L 10 Win ratio: 33.33 per cent

Premier League

P 21 W 7 D 5 L 9 Win ratio: 33.33 per cent

Kevin Keegan

Kevin Keegan
Kevin Keegan had a brief second stint in charge of Newcastle in 2008 (Owen Humphreys/PA)

Total

P 22 W 7 D 6 L 9 Win ratio: 31.82 per cent

Premier League

P 19 W 5 D 6 L 8 Win ratio: 26.32 per cent

Joe Kinnear

Joe Kinnear
Joe Kinnear was in charge from 2008-2009 (Owen Humphreys/PA)

Total

P 21 W 5 D 9 L 7 Win ratio: 23.81 per cent

Premier League

P 19 W 5 D 8 L 6 Win ratio: 26.32 per cent

Alan Shearer

Soccer – Alan Shearer – Filer
Alan Shearer had eight matches in charge of his boyhood club in 2009 (Nick Potts/PA)

Total

P 8 W 1 D 2 L 5 Win ratio: 12.50 per cent

Premier League

P 8 W 1 D 2 L 5 Win ratio: 12.50 per cent

Chris Hughton

Chris Hughton guided Newcastle back into the Premier League as champions
Chris Hughton guided Newcastle back into the Premier League as champions (Owen Humphreys/PA)

Total

P 70 W 39 D 17 L 14 Win ratio: 55.71 per cent

Championship

P 46 W 30 D 12 L 4 Win ratio: 65.22 per cent

Premier League

P 16 W 5 D 4 L 7 Win ratio: 31.25 per cent

Alan Pardew

Total

P 185 W 71 D 41 L 73 Win ratio: 38.38 per cent

Premier League

P 155 W 58 D 34 L 63 Win ratio: 37.42 per cent

John Carver

Total

P 20 W 3 D 4 L 13 Win ratio: 15.00 per cent

Premier League

P 19 W 3 D 4 L 12 Win ratio: 15.79 per cent

Steve McClaren

Total

P 31 W 7 D 6 L 18 Win ratio: 22.58 per cent

Premier League

P 28 W 6 D 6 L 16 Win ratio: 21.43 per cent

Rafael Benitez

Premier League Package 2021 – 2022
Rafael Benitez had a 42.47 per cent win rate (Owen Humphreys/PA)

Total

P 146 W 62 D 30 L 54 Win ratio: 42.47 per cent

Premier League

P 86 W 27 D 21 L 38 Win ratio: 31.40 per cent

Championship

P 46 W 29 D 7 L 10 Win ratio: 63.04 per cent

Steve Bruce

Total

P 97 W 28 D 27 L 42 Win ratio: 28.87 per cent

Premier League

P 84 W 23 D 23 L 38 Win ratio: 27.38 per cent

UK & international sports

Most Read

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Top Stories

More from the Shropshire Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News