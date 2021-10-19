England to take the knee alongside West Indies in T20 World Cup opener

Eoin Morgan's England knelt before each of their three matches against Ireland in summer last year (Mike Hewitt/PA)

Eoin Morgan has revealed England will take the knee alongside the West Indies before both sides get their T20 World Cup campaign under way on Saturday.

The teams conducted the anti-racism gesture ahead of each of the three Tests they played in England in summer last year, with Morgan’s limited-overs performers doing likewise during a one-day international series against Ireland.

The practice was then quietly abandoned by England’s men’s team, leading to criticism from Windies great Michael Holding, but Morgan has confirmed they will kneel with the Caribbean side in Dubai before this weekend’s fixture.

England took the knee alongside the West Indies last year (Michael Steele/NMC Pool/PA)

“We have heard from the West Indies that they will be taking a knee and we will be joining them for the first game,” Morgan said on Tuesday.

England have in recent months started staging a ‘Moment of Unity’ against all forms of discrimination before each match.

And Morgan indicated England are in discussions with the International Cricket Council about continuing that throughout the global tournament.

“Games going on from there, we’ve been speaking to the ICC about the potential moment of unity before the game that we’ve been doing as part of our own piece at home,” Morgan added.