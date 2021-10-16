Mourinho meets McGregor, while Phillips was on TV – Saturday’s sporting social

Jose Mourinho (left) and Conor McGregor

Sports stars and clubs across the world continue to provide an insight into their lives on social media.

Here, the PA news agency looks at some of the best examples from October 16.

Football

Jose Mourinho met Conor McGregor.

Liam Gallagher enjoyed his Saturday.

Don’t you just love football MCFC LG x — Liam Gallagher (@liamgallagher) October 16, 2021

Mark Lawrenson meets Peaky Blinders.

Kalvin Phillips stepped up for Celebrity Gogglebox.

Claudio Ranieri took charge of Watford for the first time.

But it was Mohamed Salah who stole the show.

STOP THAT, MO SALAH! ??? The footwork is magical, the finish is sublime. He had the Watford defence on strings! ? pic.twitter.com/tBWPWWOxeX — Football on BT Sport (@btsportfootball) October 16, 2021

My, my. Mo has morphed into Messi. — Gary Lineker ? (@GaryLineker) October 16, 2021

Best player in the world right now @MoSalah #WATLIV — Jamie Carragher (@Carra23) October 16, 2021

Top Team performance mixed with some individual fire ? Enjoy your weekend reds! pic.twitter.com/zNcVAN9pyB — Jordan Henderson (@JHenderson) October 16, 2021

Mason Greenwood’s screamer for Manchester United also caught the eye.

WOW. What a hit from Greenwood ? — Sam Billings (@sambillings) October 16, 2021

Millwall showed support for David Brooks.

Whose club Bournemouth produced a tribute of their own after scoring at Bristol City.

Boxing

Saturday motivation from the Gypsy King.

Good Morning! ?? Go smash your goals and objectives today! Wishing everyone a blessed weekend. pic.twitter.com/cue6l8lUm2 — TYSON FURY (@Tyson_Fury) October 16, 2021

Formula One

Ferrari’s Charles Leclerc turned 24.