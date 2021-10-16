Mourinho meets McGregor, while Phillips was on TV – Saturday’s sporting social

UK & international sportsPublished:

We look at some of the best examples on social from October 16.

Jose Mourinho (left) and Conor McGregor
Jose Mourinho (left) and Conor McGregor

Sports stars and clubs across the world continue to provide an insight into their lives on social media.

Here, the PA news agency looks at some of the best examples from October 16.

Football

Jose Mourinho met Conor McGregor.

Liam Gallagher enjoyed his Saturday.

Mark Lawrenson meets Peaky Blinders.

Kalvin Phillips stepped up for Celebrity Gogglebox.

Claudio Ranieri took charge of Watford for the first time.

But it was Mohamed Salah who stole the show.

Mason Greenwood’s screamer for Manchester United also caught the eye.

Millwall showed support for David Brooks.

Whose club Bournemouth produced a tribute of their own after scoring at Bristol City.

Boxing

Saturday motivation from the Gypsy King.

Formula One

Ferrari’s Charles Leclerc turned 24.

UK & international sports

Most Read

Most Read

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Top Stories

More from the Shropshire Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News