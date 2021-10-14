Raheem Sterling open to Manchester City exit as he seeks more game time

Raheem Sterling

Raheem Sterling would be open to moving away from Manchester City to get more game time.

England forward Sterling has made just two Premier League starts this season under Pep Guardiola.

Speaking at the FT Business of Sport US Summit on Thursday evening, Sterling said: “If there was the opportunity to go somewhere else (for more game time), I would be open to it at this moment in time.

“As I said, football is the most important thing to me – challenges that I have set myself from a young age and dreams as well, to play abroad.