Cricket Australia chief: Ashes preparations proceeding full steam ahead

England captain Joe Root (left) and Australia captain Tim Paine

The Cricket Australia (CA) boss says Ashes preparations are proceeding “full steam ahead” after the tour was given the green light by the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB).

Concerns over Australia’s Covid travel restrictions and the prospect of multiple withdrawals among the visiting side were real enough just last week for the ECB to suggest they may not take part in the marquee series if a group befitting of the historic rivalry could not be raised.

But successful discussions with CA over arrangements for families and quarantine meant there were no opt-outs, with England on Sunday naming a near full-strength squad for the tour.

Following the ECB’s tick of approval, which was given “subject to several critical conditions being met”, CA’s chief executive Nick Hockley said preparations were now moving “full steam ahead”.

“We are working with all of the relevant parties to play the schedule as planned,” he said.

“Now that the tour’s confirmed, we’re doubling down on the finer detail with each of the venues and each of the host cities.”

Mr Hockley also offered insight into the ECB’s conditions for the tour’s approval, which include working out visa exemptions and biosecurity protocols.

He said: “We’re working to process the various visa and travel exemptions for the entire touring party … that’s the first set of conditions.

Who will be our most important players as we try to win back the urn this winter? ???????? pic.twitter.com/6xYzVWlAc3 — England Cricket (@englandcricket) October 10, 2021

“The second set is the finer detail of our biosecurity protocols. That’s work that’s ongoing, as between our respective medical teams.

“What I can say is that we’ve got a range of medical protocols that will vary depending on the nature of the situation in any of the cities as we move around Australia for the tour.

“Planning an Ashes series is a big, complex endeavour in normal times. But obviously with the overlay of biosecurity requirements, the level of detail of planning by lots of people is absolutely superb.

“I think we’re all now looking forward to that first ball on the eighth of December at the Gabba.”