Kenyan long-distance runner Agnes Tirop has died, aged 25

The 25-year-old won 10,000m bronze at the World Championships in 2019 and two years earlier in London.

Athlete Agnes Tirop has died, Athletics Kenya has announced.

She also finished fourth in the 5000m final at the Tokyo Olympics this summer.

A statement from Athletics Kenya read: “Tirop was found dead at their home in Iten. We are still working to unearth more details surrounding her demise.

“Kenya has lost a jewel who was one of the fastest-rising athletics giants on the international stage, thanks to her eye-catching performances on the track.

“Just last month, she broke the women-only record in the women’s 10km at Road to Records Race in Germany, timing 30:01.

“We pray that God may grant strength to family and friends at this difficult time.”

