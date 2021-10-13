Bournemouth midfielder David Brooks diagnosed with stage two Hodgkin lymphoma

David Brooks in action for Bournemouth

Bournemouth and Wales midfielder David Brooks has been diagnosed with stage two Hodgkin lymphoma.

The 24-year-old joined the Cherries from Sheffield United in 2018 and was part of the Wales squad at Euro 2020.

Brooks has made nine appearances for Bournemouth in all competitions this season and withdrew from Wales’ October World Cup qualifiers through illness.

The player has now announced that he has cancer of the lymphatic system and will be starting treatment soon.

“This is a very difficult message for me to write,” Brooks said in a statement. “I have been diagnosed with Stage II Hodgkin Lymphoma and will begin a course of treatment next week.

“Although this has come as a shock to myself and my family, the prognosis is a positive one and I am confident that I will make a full recovery and be back playing as soon as possible.

“I’d like to show my appreciation to the doctors, nurses, consultants and staff who have been treating me for their professionalism, warmth and understanding during this period.

“I want to thank everyone at the Football Association of Wales because without the swift attention of their medical team we may not have detected the illness.

David Brooks was part of Wales’ European Championship squad this summer (Simon Galloway/PA)

“I’d also like to say thank you to AFC Bournemouth for all of their support and assistance this past week.

“Although I appreciate that there will be media attention and interest, I would like to ask that my privacy is respected in the coming months and I will share updates on my progress when I am able to do so.

“In the meantime, thank you to everyone for their messages of support – it means so much and will continue to do so in the months ahead.