Hungary fans clash with police inside Wembley

UK & international sportsPublished: Last Updated:

The travelling supporters booed as England players took the knee before kick-off.

England v Hungary â FIFA World Cup 2022 â European Qualifying â Group I â Wembley Stadium
England v Hungary â FIFA World Cup 2022 â European Qualifying â Group I â Wembley Stadium

Hungary fans clashed with police at Wembley at the start of Tuesday’s World Cup qualifier against England.

Last month’s meeting between the sides in Budapest was marred by monkey chants aimed at Raheem Sterling and Jude Bellingham.

FIFA ordered Hungary to play two home FIFA competition matches behind closed doors, one suspended for two years, following racist behaviour by supporters.

England v Hungary – FIFA World Cup 2022 – European Qualifying – Group I – Wembley Stadium
Hungary fans clashed with police officers in the first half at Wembley (Nick Potts/PA)

The fanbase was again under scrutiny in London, with the travelling supporters booing as England players took the knee before kick-off.

Clashes then broke out in the away section, with police seemingly using batons in an attempt to control the crowd before appearing to be forced into the concourse.

UK & international sports

Most Read

Most Read

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Top Stories

More from the Shropshire Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News