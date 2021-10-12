Hungary fans clash with police inside Wembley

England v Hungary â FIFA World Cup 2022 â European Qualifying â Group I â Wembley Stadium

Hungary fans clashed with police at Wembley at the start of Tuesday’s World Cup qualifier against England.

Last month’s meeting between the sides in Budapest was marred by monkey chants aimed at Raheem Sterling and Jude Bellingham.

FIFA ordered Hungary to play two home FIFA competition matches behind closed doors, one suspended for two years, following racist behaviour by supporters.

Hungary fans clashed with police officers in the first half at Wembley (Nick Potts/PA)

The fanbase was again under scrutiny in London, with the travelling supporters booing as England players took the knee before kick-off.