Diogo Jota doubtful for Watford clash as Liverpool selection issues mount up

UK & international sportsPublished:

The 24-year-old returned to Merseyside before Portugal’s World Cup qualifier against Luxembourg on Tuesday.

Liverpool forward Diogo Jota

Liverpool forward Diogo Jota is a doubt for Saturday’s trip to Watford after he was sent home early from international duty.

The 24-year-old returned to Merseyside before Portugal’s World Cup qualifier against Luxembourg on Tuesday having not trained with the squad since being left out of the weekend friendly win over Qatar due to a muscle injury.

“Diogo Jota was dismissed by the national team manager Fernando Santos, after being considered unavailable by the FPF Health and Performance Unit to face Luxembourg, in a meeting to be held this Tuesday,” said a statement from the Portuguese Football Federation.

“The Liverpool player, who has already left the stage of the National Team, has done conditioning work since the beginning of the international break, having also missed the match against Qatar.”

Liverpool’s match at Vicarage Road could also see them line up without goalkeeper Alisson Becker and midfielder Fabinho as they are not due to arrive back in England from Brazil duty until late on Friday.

