Hungary in focus ahead of Wembley date with England

Published: Last Updated:

Marco Rossi has plenty of problems to contend with.

Hungary v England â FIFA World Cup 2022 â European Qualifying â Group I â Puskas Arena

Hungary will face England at Wembley on Tuesday with plenty of problems and distractions for under-pressure boss Marco Rossi.

Here, the PA news agency looks at the visitors to London.

Rossi under pressure

Marco Rossi, pictured, has overseen three defeats in four games for Hungary (Attila Trenka/PA)

Italian boss Rossi has been at the Hungary helm since 2018, but the 57-year-old has no intention whatsoever of walking away from a sticky situation. Asked if he would consider resigning should Hungary lose, off the back of three defeats in four matches, he left little doubt with his reply. “In a coach’s job if the results don’t come he has two options: either give up and leave or keep fighting,” said Rossi. “I’ve never been the type to give up and I don’t want to start that tomorrow night either.”

Only the best will do

Harry Kane, pictured, celebrates his goal in England’s 4-0 win in Hungary (Attila Trenka/PA)

England thumped Hungary 4-0 in Budapest on September 2, leaving Rossi and his players in no doubt of the power of Gareth Southgate’s side. And now the manager has told his side that only a flawless performance will be enough to gain a result against the beaten European Championship finalists.

Form

Consecutive 1-0 defeats by Albania have all but ended Hungary’s hopes of reaching the World Cup, especially when paired with that 4-0 thrashing by England.

