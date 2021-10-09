Demi Vollering secures Women’s Tour of Britain as Elisa Balsamo wins final stage

UK & international sportsPublished:

The Dutch SD Worx rider was defending a lead of one minute and nine seconds in the general classification standings.

Demi Vollering celebrates winning the 2021 Women’s Tour
Demi Vollering celebrates winning the 2021 Women’s Tour

Demi Vollering secured the AJ Bell Women’s Tour title as world champion Elisa Balsamo claimed a sprint victory on the final stage in Felixstowe.

SD Worx rider Vollering was defending a lead of one minute and nine seconds in the general classification standings.

Vollering’s advantage never looked in danger on Saturday’s last leg over 155.3km from Haverhill through to the Suffolk coast.

Demi Vollering celebrates on the podium after winning the Women’s Tour
Demi Vollering kept out of trouble on Saturday’s final stage to celebrate overall victory (Adam Davy/PA)

The Dutchwoman stayed clear of any trouble to finish safely in the peloton.

There had been an early breakaway from Eugenia Bujak, with Dani Christmas, Ane Santesteban, Sofia Bertizzolo and Veronica Ewers all helping to chase her down, albeit interrupted by a level crossing at around 56km left.

The peloton, though, continued to work hard to pull back a lead, which had been more than three minutes, heading into the closing stages.

It was Valcar–Travel & Service rider Balsamo, sporting the rainbow jersey, who had the legs to take the sprint finish on Sea Road ahead of Lorena Wiebes and Chloe Hosking.

Vollering claimed the overall title, 1min 2secs ahead of Team DSM’s Juliette Labous.

Clara Copponi was third for FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope, a further three seconds off the pace.

UK & international sports

Most Read

Most Read

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Top Stories

More from the Shropshire Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News